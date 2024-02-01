PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 6.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $45.33. 55,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 233.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $73,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $204,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

