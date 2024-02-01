Powell Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Powell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of POWL opened at $118.53 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $125.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

