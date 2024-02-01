Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $66.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.
PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $887.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.17.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
