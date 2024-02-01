Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 40,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

ENB stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.80. 482,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,619. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $41.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

