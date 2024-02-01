Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $54,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.49. 232,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

