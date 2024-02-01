Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 100,100 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $38,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,632. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.44. 11,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $182.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.40. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.