Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $12.28 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,426 shares of company stock worth $130,091,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $337.30. 536,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

