Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 62,630 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $42.83. 7,998,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,807,699. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $181.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

