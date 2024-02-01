Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 1,187 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,263 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.64. 662,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,031. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

