Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 154,840 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,840 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.69 and a beta of 2.11. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.63.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

