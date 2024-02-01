Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 909 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.97. 175,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,250. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

