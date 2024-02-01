Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $621.08. The company had a trading volume of 120,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $548.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.83. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $658.51.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

