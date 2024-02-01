Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pro Reit in a report issued on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Pro Reit Stock Performance
Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$24.05 million during the quarter.
Pro Reit Dividend Announcement
