ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. 1,510,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,192,036. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

In related news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

