ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. 1,510,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,192,036. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.
Insider Transactions at ProShares UltraShort S&P500
About ProShares UltraShort S&P500
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort S&P500
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.