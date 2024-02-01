Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Price Target Increased to $5.75 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $5.75 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 654.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,556,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,947,747.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,750 shares of company stock worth $175,363. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 458.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.