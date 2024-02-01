Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5,141.1% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 942,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 482,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 109,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 98,039.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,942 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.