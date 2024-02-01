Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QRVO. Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.11.

Qorvo stock opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

