Qsemble Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 272.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 134.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.