Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 7,100 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 114.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

