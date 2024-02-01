Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.34 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,400 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

