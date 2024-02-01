Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.91 Million in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,934,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

GOLD stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 520.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

