Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $2.04 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.61. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $166.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

