Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $2.20 Million in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.9% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,174,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,352,000 after buying an additional 97,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,665,000 after buying an additional 109,102 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 12.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,249,000 after buying an additional 385,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,920,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,078,000 after buying an additional 87,331 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at $807,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dorothy M. Burwell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $58,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $317,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at $807,498.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $659,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

