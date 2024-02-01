Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

