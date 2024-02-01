Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Republic Services by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $171.12 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.17 and a 52 week high of $173.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

