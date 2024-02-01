Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.