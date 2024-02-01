Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,945 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,179 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.