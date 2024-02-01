Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WHR opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

