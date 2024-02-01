Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. United Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $235.10 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $255.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.