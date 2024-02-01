QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58,817.01

QUASA (QUA) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $58,817.01 and $103.24 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016395 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.90 or 0.99998998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011236 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00186324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00043881 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $110.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

