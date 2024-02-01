Raymond James Boosts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $235.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.29.

NYSE LHX opened at $208.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

