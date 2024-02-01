Raymond James Raises South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target to $31.00

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

South Plains Financial Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $446.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,708,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after purchasing an additional 111,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

