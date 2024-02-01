Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Rayonier updated its FY24 guidance to $0.40-0.54 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.540 EPS.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.11. 192,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,970. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

