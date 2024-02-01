RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $274.35 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $41,855,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,992,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

