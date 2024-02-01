Regis (NYSE:RGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

Regis Trading Down 16.6 %

Shares of RGS opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Regis has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Get Regis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regis by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 631,600 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Regis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regis by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 496,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Regis by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 438,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Regis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGS

Regis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.