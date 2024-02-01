Research Analysts Set Expectations for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

