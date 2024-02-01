Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.40

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.40 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.66), with a volume of 597749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.80 ($0.68).

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37. The stock has a market cap of £91.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.69.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is -3,846.15%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

