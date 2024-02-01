Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 2,572 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Qualys were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $189.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average of $166.97.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

