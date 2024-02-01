Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 975 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

