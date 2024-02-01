Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 3.27% 9.55% 2.79% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.88% 4.05% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 6 0 0 2.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $10.42, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

38.4% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $106.85 million 4.82 $29.78 million $0.06 158.69 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $133.65 million 0.03 -$12.76 million ($1.46) -0.21

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

(Get Free Report)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.