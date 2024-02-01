RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,232 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IVW opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

