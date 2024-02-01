RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.32% of RLI worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RLI during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $136.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.34. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.23.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

