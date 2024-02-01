Robert Soderbery Sells 65,461 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Soderbery sold 65,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $2,809,651.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 396,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,033,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Soderbery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Western Digital by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 134,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 55,399 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

