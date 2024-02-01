Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-13.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.00-13.50 EPS.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.56. 613,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,282. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.17.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,402. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

