Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Mizuho

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

ROK traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.34. The stock had a trading volume of 710,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,749 shares of company stock worth $2,725,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

