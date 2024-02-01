Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-13.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.00-13.50 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ROK traded up $5.28 on Thursday, hitting $258.56. 613,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,282. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.46. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,749 shares of company stock worth $2,725,402. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

