Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$14.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.65.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

AC stock opened at C$18.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$1.43. The company had revenue of C$6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.092562 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jon Turner purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.79 per share, with a total value of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.