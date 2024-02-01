Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of WY opened at $32.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

