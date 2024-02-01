Royal Bank of Canada Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $207.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.35.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $235.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $255.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.69 and its 200-day moving average is $215.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

