Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.500-9.700 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $130.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $104.93.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.